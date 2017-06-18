Experience the Best of Madagascar at This New Luxury Resort

Arriving at Miavana feels like stepping into a whole new world. Accessible only by helicopter, the remote resort is situated on a secluded stretch of sand on Nosy Ankao, a private island off the northeast coast of Madagascar. The environmentally conscious haven, which opened this month, is the newest offering from Time + Tide.

Designed by architects Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens, the 14 one- to three-bedroom villas are made from Malagasy stone, a pale pink material that is sourced locally. Surrounded by tropical vegetation, the oceanfront villas feature private pools, spacious living rooms, full kitchens, and dedicated butler teams. Solar power and recycled materials were used to reinforce the property’s commitment to sustainability.

While there, guests can take helicopter rides to neighboring islands for rare bird spotting or lemur walks, embark on nature hikes and bike rides, try sailing or kite surfing, or take guided snorkeling or scuba diving excursions to coral reefs and shipwrecks. After working up an appetite, guests can head to the main piazza (which includes several dining spaces, a rooftop bar, a dance floor, and an infinity-edge pool that overlooks the Indian Ocean) to sample rotating menu options such as zebu beef Carpaccio or Thai soups. Nightly rates start at $2,500 per person, with a portion of that money reserved for local environmental efforts.