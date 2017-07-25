This Classic Balinese Resort is Better Than Ever After a Two-Year Renovation

Opened in 1993, the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay is one Bali’s original luxury resorts. More than two decades later, the groundbreaking retreat has been transformed with an extensive two-year renovation that was completed in June.

Accessed through colorful carved wood doors opening into private walled gardens with sea-view infinity pools, the resort’s 156 hillside and beachfront villas have all been either refurbished or completely rebuilt, with new landscaping, interiors, decor, and furnishings commissioned under the stylish eye of Jaya International Design.

The resort’s crown jewel is the new $12,000-per-night, 13,993-square-foot Imperial Villa. The two-story hideaway comes with three bedrooms, and the requisite indoor/outdoor living space one expects in a Balinese resort, with the added luxuries of a breakfast chef, a private fitness studio, a personal trainer and a yoga master, plus a 742-square-foot infinity pool with sunset views over a three-mile stretch of a sugar-white sand beach.

Villas and public spaces are clustered much like the nearby traditional Balinese villages, with statues, temples and shrines presided over by the property’s on-site Balinese Hindu priest. The cultural immersion continues with new experiences such as the artists-in-residence program where guests can learn traditional Balinese weaving, wood-carving, painting, and dance, or immersive spa treatments that feature “sound baths” with Balinese gongs and singing bowls and even authentic ceremonial blessings from the priest.

Heli-surfing excursions, expanded watersports offerings, and a new oceanfront anti-gravity yoga pavilion round out the multi-million dollar upgrades, along with a new dining concept featuring customizable plate sizes at Sundara, the property’s signature beachfront restaurant.