The New Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island Makes a Breezy Debut

The oceans off of Africa are home to their fair share of picture-perfect archipelagos. Jet-setters flock to the island nations to lounge on white-sand beaches and hide out in overwater bungalows. Located in the Indian Ocean off the coast of East Africa, the Seychelles may just be the continent’s crown jewel, with 115 beautifully pristine islands and plenty of far-flung resorts (and private-island escapes) to hole up in—making it a favorite of celebrities and royals looking to unwind away from prying eyes.

Now, the island nation is welcoming a new resort into its lineup of luxe hideaways with this month’s opening of Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island. The intimate property (which was formerly called Desroches Island) is the hospitality brand’s second opening in the country and is meant to strike just the right balance between the energy of larger sister property Four Seasons Resort Seychelles on Mahé and a secluded private-island retreat. The existing 40 breezy beach suites and bungalows have been completely redesigned, now boasting private plunge pools, indoor-outdoor bathrooms, and a casual-cool island aesthetic. Larger groups can settle into one of the 11 new private residence villas scattered along the island’s 9 miles of sugary beaches—each of which feature three, four, or five bedrooms, a full kitchen, and a dedicated butler.

Since Desroches is located on the outer edge of the Indian Ocean archipelago (and is a 35-minute flight from the capital of Mahé), it is teeming with virtually untouched reefs and densely verdant coconut groves. Guests can make the most of these breathtaking surroundings by heading out on guided snorkeling or scuba diving sessions, lending a helping hand at the island’s Giant Tortoise Sanctuary, and cycling or hiking to one of the island’s tiny villages where they can rub elbows with locals and immerse themselves in the island’s rich history. Quieter days can be spent focusing on getting some well-deserved R&R at the Circle of Connection Spa, which offers an extensive menu of treatments designed to calm, refresh, and detoxify. The property will also be opening a state-of-the-art anti-gravity yoga pavilion for those looking to stretch travel-weary muscles in serious style.

Whether they’ve spent their days working up a sweat on the island or just lounging on one of the island’s sun-drenched beaches, come dinner time, guests can head to one of the property’s four new restaurants and bars. Though, at sundown, we suggest you head to the southern tip of the island to the Lighthouse to enjoy a craft cocktail as the sun slips into the glassy Indian Ocean.