Why Vail Should Be on Your Fall Foliage Hit List

Although Vail is known for its perfectly powdery snow and world-class ski runs, the draw of the central Colorado mountain town as a must-see fall destination is often underrated. With access to hundreds of hiking trails, top art galleries, and plenty of shopping, Vail is a worthy rival to more traditional fall destinations like New England and Vancouver.

To celebrate the destination’s lush autumn foliage in luxurious style, this fall, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to allow guests to take a spin on the region’s best leaf-peeping trails.

From now through the end of October, guests of the property may check out a sleek new 2018 SL 550 Mercedes-Benz convertible to take on various drives throughout the region, curated by the resort’s concierge team. The crisp autumn weather begs for long, top-down drives in a zippy two-seater, allowing guests to experience the colors of what locals consider Colorado’s most beautiful season.

After starting with a tour of the starkly beautiful Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, guests can wind their way west for a luxurious and cleansing soak in Glenwood Hot Springs, catching full views of the fiery reds and deep oranges of the area’s aspen trees along the way. Stop off at White River National Forest for a quick hike or to enjoy a chef-curated picnic basket—while using a GoPro to record the day’s adventures—before making your way back to the resort.

Once back in Vail, guests can continue their hot springs experience at the property’s five-star spa, where they can indulge in a massage and mud mask that use local mountain mud and hot stones pulled from the nearby Eagle County River. Then, they can make the most of exploring Vail Village’s galleries and boutiques without the usual winter crowds.