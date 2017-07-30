Sneak Peek: The French Alps Have a Chic New Mountain Retreat

The Martha Stewart of France is heading for the hills of Chamonix. Jocelyne Sibuet—the super-stylish owner of the French hospitality brand Maisons & Hotels Sibuet—has unveiled her newest mountain resort, Terminal Neige Refuge du Montenvers, in the striking Mont-Blanc mountain range of the French Alps.

The remote alpine retreat, which sits at 6,725 feet above sea level, was first erected in 1880 to accommodate the intrepid mountaineers who visited the region’s famed Mer de Glace glacier. Sibuet has adeptly revived the historic retreat with a perfect balance of old and new, with features like dark wooden furnishings, woolen fabrics, and leather details. Guests can choose from 19 accommodations—including two suites and five spacious family rooms—all with views of the massive glacier.

The hotel’s Restaurant Montenvers offers the regions’s traditional Savoyard cuisine—think hearty potatoes and cheese on every plate—with a view of the Drus mountain range; Le Panoramique Mer de Glace serves lunch with 360-degree views from its terrace.

Meanwhile, the lobby lounge is the place to gather for an après-ski or post-hike indulgence, with guests cozying up next to the striking fireplace for hot toddies and glasses of bubbly every night.