Inside Turks and Caicos’s Most Luxurious New Beach Villas

On the southern shore of Turks and Caicos’s stunning Providenciales island, overlooking the iconic bay at Turtle Tail, the interplay of light and sparkling turquoise water creates an ethereal backdrop. There, nestled along an elevated hillside caressed by cooling trade-wind breezes, the new Gansevoort Villas are reinterpreting the modern-chic aesthetic of the nearby Gansevoort Turks + Caicos resort at a more intimate and residential scale.

Designed by Coast Architects, the new collection of four- and five-bedroom villas pays homage to the island’s traditional courtyard homes, with expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces that open to the sun and sea. The pristine surroundings are the star here, with the villas’ clean lines, contemporary materials, and neutral colors showcasing the breathtaking raw elements of water, stone, and wood.

Each villa features a courtyard framed by signature Caicos stone walls and a high-ceilinged living space, with views of the private infinity pool and ocean beyond. Additional highlights include an interior courtyard pool, floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor fire-pit lounge area, and a chef’s kitchen.

The Gansevoort Villas are managed by the five-star Gansevoort Turks + Caicos resort, located a short 2.5-mile drive away on Providenciales’s Grace Bay Beach. All villa guests enjoy signing privileges for resort amenities—which includes the Exhale Spa and two restaurants—as well as villa-guest-designated beach chairs on the resort’s famed stretch of sand.