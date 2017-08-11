// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Inside Turks and Caicos’s Most Luxurious New Beach Villas

Gansevoort’s collection of beach estates takes luxe island living to the next level.

By on August 11, 2017
Gansevoort Villas view from the patio

Related Articles

On the southern shore of Turks and Caicos’s stunning Providenciales island, overlooking the iconic bay at Turtle Tail, the interplay of light and sparkling turquoise water creates an ethereal backdrop. There, nestled along an elevated hillside caressed by cooling trade-wind breezes, the new Gansevoort Villas are reinterpreting the modern-chic aesthetic of the nearby Gansevoort Turks + Caicos resort at a more intimate and residential scale.

Designed by Coast Architects, the new collection of four- and five-bedroom villas pays homage to the island’s traditional courtyard homes, with expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces that open to the sun and sea. The pristine surroundings are the star here, with the villas’ clean lines, contemporary materials, and neutral colors showcasing the breathtaking raw elements of water, stone, and wood.

Gansevoort Villas exterior view with pristine pool.

Gansevoort Villas exterior view with pristine pool.  Photo: Courtesy Gansevoort

Each villa features a courtyard framed by signature Caicos stone walls and a high-ceilinged living space, with views of the private infinity pool and ocean beyond.  Additional highlights include an interior courtyard pool, floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor fire-pit lounge area, and a chef’s kitchen.

Gansevoort Villas interior layout with ocean views.

Gansevoort Villas interior layout with ocean views.  Photo: Courtesy Gansevoort

The Gansevoort Villas are managed by the five-star Gansevoort Turks + Caicos resort, located a short 2.5-mile drive away on Providenciales’s Grace Bay Beach. All villa guests enjoy signing privileges for resort amenities—which includes the Exhale Spa and two restaurants—as well as villa-guest-designated beach chairs on the resort’s famed stretch of sand.

More Resorts

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Resorts

More From Our Brands

ad