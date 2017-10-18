Get the Royal Treatment at Provence’s Historic Château Fonscolombe

Ensconced in the heart of Provence’s mystical wine country sits a stately residence, home to the Marquis de Saporta and his family for more than 300 centuries. The collection of fountains, stone sculptures, and ancient arboretum pepper the grounds, serving as a reminder of the grandeur of this estate and the lavish parties once held there. As a private château, only royals, VIPs, and dignitaries—most notably Queen Elizabeth—were privy to an overnight stay.

Then, in June 2017, after 18 months of construction and painstaking renovation, Château Fonscolombe was reborn as a 50-room hotel, opening its storied doors to a new generation of desicerning guests. Built in the Italian Quattrocento style popular during the 18th century, the main estate features 13 chateau-style bedrooms, each are adorned with a wide spectrum of period touches, from ornate ceiling detailing and hand-painted Chinese wallpaper to chiseled frescos, manicured lawns, Genoa leather tapestries and original terracotta-hued floor tiles. There’s also a small spa (located in the castle’s former boudoir), a winery (dating back to Roman times), and sprawling gardens set over more than 20 acres.

Careful additions have been made as well: The L’Orangerie Restaurant—a rustic-chic dream of high wood-beam ceilings and velvet seating topped with Provençal print cushions—serves a singular combination of traditional “ancestral bourgeois” cuisine with a contemporary flair. There’s also a new swimming pool and deck, as well as an annex housing 37 rooms, each of which presents a modern take on castle décor with stark walls adorned with fashionable photo prints and ceramic cricket wall art.