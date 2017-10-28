Inside Singita’s Super-Exclusive Serengeti House

Set along the gentle slopes of Tanzania’s Sasakwa Hill, deep in the heart of the private Grumeti Game Reserve, Singita Serengeti House has been one of East Africa’s most sophisticated places to stay since first opening in 2012. Opulent yet seamlessly connected to the nature that surrounds it, the estate offers an exclusive safari experience unlike any other. And now, following an extensive renovation by longtime Singita collaborators and all around safari-design gurus Cécile & Boyd, the buy-out property is even better than before.

Reopened in October, the Serengeti House brings next-level privacy to Grumeti with exclusive-use amenities like an eat-in gourmet kitchen, media room, full gym, tennis pavilion, and tented spa suite. Throughout, the style is characteristically chic, with sun-bleached neutrals and earthy textures that echo the grassy plains, along with with local handcrafted artifacts and wildlife paintings by the American artist John Banovich. Four suites—two in the main house and two in the garden—feature such perks as outdoor showers and private terraces. And everything here is tailor made: The cuisine is crafted by a personal chef, the game drives are entirely private, and the freedom to roam—on foot, horseback, or Land Rover—is unparalleled.

What hasn’t changed, however, is Serengeti House’s spectacular location overlooking the Serengeti’s open plains, with access to more than 350,000 acres of savanna. The result—whether you’re on a game drive, bush walk, or merely soaking by the serene lap pool—is incredible sightings of the region’s diverse wildlife, which includes lions, elephants, buffalo, leopards, and wildebeests.