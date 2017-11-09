Inside the Maldives’ Newest Island Paradise

The Maldives has no shortage of amazing overwater retreats—but come this summer, a new adults-only resort will bring next-level excluisivity to the paradise. Kudadoo Private Island will claim its own 7.4-acre island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, offering just 15 overwater villas for more privacy and personalized service than even the island-nation’s most luxurious resorts.

Each of Kudadoo’s one- and two-bedroom lagoon-set accommodations will feature butler service and a crisp, contemporary décor crafted with handmade furnishings and Tasmanian oak floors. Two levels of outdoor lounge space will include an oversize private infinity pool and, on the lower floor, a glass floor and glass dining table to better soak up the turquoise water views below.

As its size suggests, Kudadoo’s main focus will be privacy—and the heightened luxury that comes with it, including the opportunity to rent the entire resort—so facilities on the coral-reef island itself will be limited yet well curated. In addition to a series of cozy white-sand beaches (outfitted with beach volleyball and badminton courts) and a reef-fronted lagoon ideal for snorkeling, the resort will house a main freshwater infinity pool, a fitness center with sauna and steam room, and a gourmet restaurant. Services will range from personal trainers and yoga instructors to private yacht excursions and deep-sea fishing adventures.

Should guests crave a more social scene, the extended facilities at Kudadoo’s sister property Hurawalhi are just a 5-minute boat ride away. There, they can make use of football and tennis courts; enjoy watersports, paragliding, and scuba-diving excursions; and relax at the Duniye Spa, where the pampering treatments are performed with organic, preservative-free products. Hurawalhi’s dining options, meanwhile, include the 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, the world’s largest underwater restaurant serving gourmet cuisine with illuminated marine views.