Sneak Peek: Kimpton’s Latest Resort Brings Modern Luxury to Palm Springs

Dusty Palm Springs is in the midst of a major revitalization, with a flux of new restaurants, boutiques, and luxurious hotel opening in the heart of the resort town. Leading the charge of city’s modern transformation is Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs, which will be downtown Palm Spring’s first new build hotel to open in decades when it welcomes its inaugural set of guests in October.

The Rowan marks Kimpton’s first venture into the region, and the brand—which is largely known for luxurious urban oases—has artfully mixed its city-slicker style with the midcentury modern high-desert design that has come to define Palm Springs. The resulting sleek seven-story building is filled with natural light—making the most of the dramatic San Jacinto Mountains and Coachella Valley vistas by employing windows at every turn. For an even better way to take in the sweeping views, guests of the hotel can head to the rooftop—which is the highest rooftop in the city, and the only one to feature a sparklingly blue pool.

When not out enjoying a cocktail from the comfort of a poolside deck lounger or grabbing a bite to eat at the elegant 4 Saints rooftop restaurants, guests can go hiking on one of the nearby trail heads or take refuge in the air-conditioned sanctuary of the Palm Springs Art museum—both just steps away from the property.

After busy days spent exploring and lounging by the pool, guests will retreat to one of the property’s stylish 153 rooms and suites. Each is outfitted in crisp whites and cool blues, and accented by sleek midcentury-inspired furnishings. Although many of the rooms feature balconies offer sweeping views of the desert outside, the double wrap-around balconies of the 1,500 square-foot Arlo Suite offer the best vantage point for watching the sun set over the valley.