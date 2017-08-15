// RR One

An Iconic Greek Island Just got a Majorly Luxurious Upgrade

The sleek new Lestante Blu Exclusive Beach Resort on Zakynthos features stunning ocean views and a jaw-dropping 46 swimming pools.

By on August 15, 2017
Zakynthos, one of the most popular islands in the Greek archipelago, has gotten a majorly luxurious upgrade thanks to the all-new Lestante Blu Exclusive Beach Resort, which welcomed its first set of well-heeled guests in May. Tucked away from the southern island’s tourist-heavy spots in the small, picturesque village of Tragaki, the new resort features 65 sleek rooms and suites, 360-degree views of the Ionian Sea, and a jaw-dropping 46 swimming pools.

The ultra-modern property—which is easily accessible via both helicopter and yacht—brings an unparalleled level of luxury to the region, with over half of the ultra-private rooms and suites featuring their own swimming pools and freestanding bathtubs while boasting stunning ocean views. For the ultimate experience, guests can check into the property’s Royal Grand Suite, which features over 1,700 square feet of indoor-outdoor space spread across two levels, a private pool, and an open-air bathtub perfect for evening soaks after long days out in the sun.

Lestante Blu Exclusive Beach Resort interior of suite.

Photo: Courtesy Lestante Blu Exclusive Beach Resort on

When not out on the property’s Blue Flag-certified private beach, exploring the island’s famous Blue Caves or hunting for secluded beaches via chartered yacht, guests of Lestante Blu can head to the expansive spa facilities for detoxifying facials and his-and-hers massages. After rejuvenating the mind and body, guests can partake in healthy interpretations of traditional Mediterranean cuisine at the Melia a La Carte Restaurant or enjoy a romantic dinner on the beach.

Lestante Blu Exclusive Beach Resort swimming pool on the coast

Photo: Courtesy Lestante Blu Exclusive Beach Resort on

The state-of-the-art interiors, extensive amenities, and super-discreet service make Lestante Blu a standout resort on the island, earning it the distinction as one of the newest properties to join The Leading Hotels of the World luxury travel group.

