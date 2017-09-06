Fiji’s Turtle Island Has Just Taken Eco-Tourism to a Whole New Level of Luxury

With its pristine landscape of lush forests and serene beaches, it’s easy to see why Turtle Island has long been one of Fiji’s most sought-after resorts. Now, the 500-acre private island has unveiled a fresh new look—doubling down on its eco-conscious roots and commitment to immersing guests in the unique culture of the South Pacific, all while dialing up the property’s luxurious DNA.

Separated from one another along the island’s sparkling blue lagoon (the same stretch of white sand where Brooke Shields’s iconic The Blue Lagoon was shot in the late 1970s), each of the island’s 14 villas have been completely refreshed, mixing modern amenities with an eco-conscious aesthetic. Making the most of the jaw-dropping vistas outside, the completely solar-powered villas now come with large patios and queen-sized daybeds along with outdoor showers perfect for rinsing off in after a dip in the sea.

Inside, the décor of the airy villas is focused on honoring both the environment and the island’s rich history. Furniture-like beds, coffee tables, and nightstands have all been built using sustainable and upcycled materials, which include fallen tree limbs gathered from the island’s forests. Locally crafted accents, art, and soft furnishings all call on elements of traditional Fijian style but are neutral enough to keep the focus on the expansive sea view seen from each villa.

Guests of Turtle Island have access to all of the amenities and activities expected from a private island. But if scuba diving, stand-up paddleboarding, horseback riding, and indulgent spa treatments aren’t enough, the island also offers a host of environmentally focused outings. Those looking to connect even more deeply with the land can get a glimpse of how the resort is working to preserve it by taking a tour of the property’s five-acre garden, artisanal workshops, and solar farm via solar-powered electric cart. Guests can also lend a hand to Turtle Island’s Turtle Conservation program, which partners with the World Wildlife Fund to tag and track endangered sea turtles throughout the Yasawas archipelago.