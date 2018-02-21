Sneak Peek: The Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi Has Us Dreaming of the Ever-Popular Archipelago

The draw of the Maldives is clear—the overwater bungalows, perennially warm weather, and shimmering turquoise waters are all daydream-worthy visions of the ideal break from the daily grind of city life. Now, the island paradise is about to welcome another new oasis into its already well-stocked lineup of far-flung luxury hideaways—giving you just one more reason to book that island getaway ASAP.

Set to open in April, the breezy Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi ticks all of the boxes of a first-class resort in the archipelago. Its 120 beachside villas and overwater bungalows all feature serene, white-washed décor, traditional pale wood, and island-style thatched and macramé accents—letting the unbelievably blue turquoise waters take center stage. Most of the palatial villas (ranging from 2,500 to nearly 6,000 square feet) also feature the now-ubiquitous indoor-outdoor bathroom, many of which have been upgraded with statement-making deep copper tubs perfect for soaking off the day’s salt and sand. Outside, guests are welcome to dive into the glistening Indian Ocean off of their private decks, or they can soak up the sun on loungers and day beds before cooling off with a dip in their sleek plunge pool.

When not luxuriating in their villas, guests of the resort can take full advantage of Sirru Fen Fushi’s prime location along the Shaviyani Atoll, one of the largest resort lagoons in the Maldives. Days can be spent kayaking through the calm waters, being whisked away for private lunches on deserted islands, or getting to know the local culture with immersion experiences on nearby islands. The resort’s reef (which guests can help the property actively restore and conserve) makes for prime snorkeling and diving—and in addition to friendly sea turtles and skittish stingrays, guests will get an up-close-and-personal look at the Maldives’ first underwater sculpture museum. Created by famed British artist and conservationist Jason deCaires Taylor, the sculptures, which are set to be completed in May, will be an otherworldly addition to the natural beauty of the region and will form the foundations for an artificial reef—ensuring that the magic of the Maldives will be intact for generations of travelers to come.