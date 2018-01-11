// RR One

Mauritius’s Legendary One&Only Le Saint Géran Has a Chic New Look

The iconic resort is better than ever after a major renovation.

Mauritius luxury resort with palm trees

Mauritius’s iconic One&Only Le Saint Géran reopened on December 1 after a multimillion-dollar renovation that brought the legendary resort—which first debuted to great fanfare more than 40 years ago in 1975—into the 21st century.

Surrounded by azure lagoons and sandy beaches, the new resort comes with a striking design that marries contemporary elegance and modern amenities, yet stays true its longstanding Mauritian roots. Each of the 143 guest rooms features the same stunning views of the Indian Ocean as before, but guests can now enjoy those panoramas from new sprawling terraces shaded by giant palms. New furnishings add a decidedly tropical style to the once-dated accommodations, incorporating green and yellow pops of color (reminiscent of the island’s 60 acres of tropical gardens) and luxe materials like marble and leather. The new Villa One adds a particularly enticing oasis for large families and guests seeking the utmost in privacy: The secluded two-bedroom retreat features its own infinity-edge swimming pool and a 24-hour on-call chef.

speedboat in Mauritius

The One&Only’s public areas have been spruced, too. The new Club One features a fitness center with a yoga pavilion and a revamped spa where guests can pamper themselves in one of 13 treatment rooms with therapies by French skincare brand Biologique Recherche and pedicure prodigy Bastien Gonzalez.

Four new restaurants include Tapaske, a Pan-Asian tapas venue perched on stilts over the lagoon; Prime, which focuses on regional beef and fresh seafood and produce; lunch spot La Terrasse, with an open kitchen and local dishes; and the beachside La Pointe.

Beyond the on-site culinary offerings, foodies are encouraged to forage for their own fresh meals, whether on a market excursion led by executive chef Marc de Passorio or a deep-sea fishing adventure with a local diver. Guests can bring their day’s catch or market picks back to the resort for a fresh dish prepared by de Passorio for a Mauritian meal to remember.

Mauritius luxury resort with palm trees

La Pointe Cabanas  Photo: Courtesy One&Only

