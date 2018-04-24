Miami’s Former Rat Pack Party Palace Reveals a Wellness-Focused New Look

When Carillon Miami first debuted on the South Beach scene in 1958, the mod, Norman Giller–designed resort fit right in with its swinging, star-studded neighbors. But 60 years later the tastes of the jet set have changed, and over-the-top luxurious hotels and resorts all along the strip have given way to oasis-like retreats that are as quiet as they are glamorous. And while the Magic City’s penchant for indulgence hasn’t gone anywhere, a new way to spoil yourself has emerged—putting getaways focused on wellness and rejuvenation on equal footing with those filled with gourmet dinners and free-flowing wine.

The Carillon was one of the first Rat Pack party palaces (it counts Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. as just a few of the names on its guest book) to shed its raucous image in favor of something more holistic—dubbing itself the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort a decade ago. And now, it is fresh off of a multimillion-dollar refresh, dialing up the luxury factor of its 150 apartment-style suites, restaurants, and, of course, spa. The sweeping, 70,000-square-foot space has unveiled one of the largest hydrotherapy circuits in the country (including a rooftop HydroSpa boasting panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean) for guests to enjoy alongside the now-standard extensive menu of treatments, which features a wide range of muscle-loosening massages, youth-boosting facials, and rejuvenating body wraps and scrubs.

And while we wouldn’t blame guests for letting their days slip away padding from the beach to the massage table and back, the property’s real appeal comes from its roster of life-overhauling health and wellness programs. Along with members of the Carillon Spa & Beach Club, guests will have access to the resort’s team of board-certified doctors, who will assess their fitness levels and goals, lifestyle, and emotional well-being to craft individually tailored programs designed to meet each guest’s specific needs. Healthy habits can be kick-started with IV Vitamin Therapy or a beachfront circuits class, and consultations with fitness experts and nutritionists will leave guests equipped with the tools they need to carry healthy habits back home with them.