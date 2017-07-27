Sneak Peek: Montage Los Cabos Will be Baja California’s Newest Must-Visit Resort

The Golden Corridor, stretching from Cabo San Lucas to San Jose del Cabo along the Sea of Cortez, is home to its fair share of luxury all-inclusive resorts and vacation communities. The latest property coming to the sun-soaked stretch of the Baja Peninsula is Montage Los Cabos—nestled on 39 beachfront acres within the master-planned Twin Dolphin community.

Set to open in spring 2018, the resort will feature 122 expansive guest rooms and suites all designed to make the most out of the tranquil Baja desert landscape. Both the property’s guest rooms and public spaces embrace the region’s tradition of indoor-outdoor living, incorporating walls that fold back as well as expansive windows that allow guests to seamlessly transition from the chic interiors of the resort to the rugged environment outside. In line with this aesthetic, many guest rooms feature sliding doors that open out onto private patios from both the bedrooms and the bathrooms, providing unfettered access to the waters of Santa Maria Bay.

In addition to giving guests unparalleled access to large stretches of sandy beaches that boast some of the best scuba diving and snorkeling in the region, Montage Los Cabos will also feature an expansive Activates Pavilion where guests can play tennis, basketball, or an easy game of pitch and putt. After warming up with a barefoot game on the resort’s lawn, guests can then head out for a full 18 holes at the Fred Couples Signature Golf Course and the nearby Twin Dolphin Golf Club.

The resort’s 52 private residences, which are slated for competition in 2018, will also enjoy access to the property’s full range of amenities, including the signature Montage Spa, two crystal-clear blue pools, and multiple dining venues.