Escape Winter’s Freezer Burn by Heading to Grand Park Kodhipparu

Snowbirds and bon vivants rejoice! The Grand Park Kodhipparu in the glistening South Asian archipelago of the Maldives has opened its doors this month—just in time for you to book your much-needed winter getaway. The nature-centric resort features 120 luxury villas and overwater bungalows brought to life by renowned hospitality interior design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), which has given the property an integrative feel thanks to a careful bridging of local handcrafted décor and traditional Maldivian architecture with extensive amenities for the discerning traveler.

A 20-minute speed boat ride whisks guests from island nation’s capital city Malé to the vibrantly decorated resort. There, palm-fringed roofs, relaxing water features, coco palms, hibiscus, and a grand foyer with high ceilings welcome them into the waterfront hideaway. Guests can settle in to luxe rooms and suites perched directly over the Indian Ocean or tuck themselves away in the verdant jungle in one of the beachfront accommodations for the duration of their stay. Larger groups can sprawl out in one of the five Ocean, Lagoon Pool, and Beach villas, all of which come equipped with private plunge pools—though we recommend booking the breathtaking two-bedroom Grand Residence, which features a glass floor that gives guests a peek at the activity of the ocean below. Inside each room and villa, features a neutral palette of pale woods, rattan, and macramé. Plush bedding and playful pops of cerulean and citrine are mixed with locally-made crafts, giving each an animated spirit that keeps the focus on the stunning views outside. With indoor and outdoor showers and free-standing soaking tubs, the bathrooms are designed to be a spacious place to unwind.

If guests are able to tear themselves away from the breath-taking bungalows, they can coordinate with the resort’s Dive and Water Sport Center for an adventure that will give a taste of the island’s purest elements. From scuba-diving and parasailing to kayak, catamaran, and jet ski rentals, there is a thrill for every type of explorer. Other guided excursions include sunset boat rides, morning fishing trips, dolphin watching, and conversations with the resident marine biologist about the ocean’s critters and plant life.

After days spent out on the water or leisurely sunning themselves on the beach or their villa’s hammock, guests can continue the indulgence by heading to the holistic spa, fit with seven fully-appointed rooms for dry and wet treatments that use organic products from Italian eco-brand, Comfort Zone. Come dinner time, they can take a seat at FireDoor, the fine dining eatery where chefs from Michelin-star restaurants serve delicacies like Wagyu beef and Maldivian lobster—prepared sous vide style (slow-cooked) using a charcoal grill oven.

They can also head to the Edge, which offers an array of cultural dishes ranging from dim sum to tandoori to fresh wok specialties that are prepared in front of guests for an intimate look at the chef’s techniques. Night caps can be enjoyed next to the infinity pool at Breeze, the relaxed open-air bar with communal seating, an extensive wine list, and an adjoining cigar room (which opens its doors after sunset).

The Grand Park Kodhipparu is currently taking reservations, and does still have 2017 availabilities, in case you need to get away ASAP.