Ritz-Carlton’s new Bacara Resort & Spa Is the Ultimate Relaxation Destination in Santa Barbara

Located on a sprawling 78-acre estate nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the dramatic Santa Ynez mountains, Ritz-Carlton’s newest resort makes the most of Santa Barbara’s stunning landscape. The property—which once housed the Bacara Resort, a favorite Hollywood hideaway—has undergone a multimillion-dollar transformation to become the plush Ritz-Carlton Bacara, welcoming its first set of guests earlier this month.

Tucked away into lush courtyards or looking out over the resort’s private stretch of beach, each of the property’s 358 rooms and suites have been completely refreshed. A quintessentially Californian mix of Spanish-style architecture (low-slung, white-washed buildings, red-tile roofs), Mediterranean influences (wrought-iron balconies, terra-cotta tile floors), and cool coastal colors, each of the rooms is classically luxurious and serves as the perfect landing pad for a weekend getaway.

When not out browsing the boutiques or hopping from one wine bar to the next on historic State Street downtown, guests can enjoy full rein of the resort’s extensive list of amenities. Guests are free to take a dip in one of the property’s three heated saltwater pools, lounge in a kitted-out cabana, or, if they are brave enough, splash in the chilly Pacific Ocean in one of the property’s two beaches. They can then retreat to the 42,000-square-foot spa for a well-deserved massage or facial before soaking up the last of the ocean sunset from a fireside lounge on the rooftop terrace.

Come dinner time, guests can head to one of the property’s six restaurants, which range from the casual, locally focused Bistro to the indulgent Angel Oak for perfectly prepared Kobe beef. They can then wind down the night with a private tasting in the Foley Tasting Room, which houses Angel Oak’s 12,000-bottle collection.