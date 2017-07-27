Ritz-Carlton and Rolls-Royce Partner for Posh Monterey Car Week Packages

In search of the ultimate white-glove getaway? Look no further than the Ritz-Carlton and Rolls-Royce Coastside Experience—the result of a partnership between Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay. The package provides motoring enthusiasts the chance to attend Northern California’s prestigious Monterey Car Week in a style worthy of any concours.

From August 17 through 20, the 261-room Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, Calif., will give participants a three-night stay and their choice of a Rolls-Royce Wraith, Ghost, or Dawn. In addition, one of the British marque’s trained drivers will be on duty for the duration, although guests are also welcome to take the wheel.

The tony transportation will serve as a shuttle to the Quail Motorsports Gathering on August 18 for the North American premiere of the new Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, as well as A-list access to the Quail Lodge & Golf Club’s esteemed automotive exhibition.

Also included are a drive around the quintessential artist community of Carmel-by-the-Sea and an exclusive cocktail reception at the Rolls-Royce Villa, home to the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Lounge, located along Pebble Beach’s breathtaking 17-Mile Drive.

On Sunday, August 20, attendees will travel by Rolls-Royce to the world-renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. There, they will be invited to spend time with the Rolls-Royce team on the famed 18th fairway of the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links and lounge in the rarified Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Suite. And upon returning to the hotel, a $100 dining credit awaits, viable at any of the Ritz-Carlton’s on-site restaurants.

For those more limited on time, a duo of two-night experiences are also being presented: the Rolls-Royce at the Quail Package and the Rolls-Royce at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Package. As the titles suggest, each offer the same Rolls-Royce car considerations but only include their respectively named events.

The hotel’s Coastal View guest rooms comprise the accommodations for all three offerings. Furnished with marble baths, the 450-square-foot enclaves overlook sections of both the coastline and one of the Ritz-Carlton’s two championship golf courses.

As far as the cars are concerned, each option is opulent. The Ghost is a sumptuous 562 hp four-door sedan, while the Wraith is a distinctive two-door that runs with 623 horses. But for summer, the 563 hp Dawn convertible (introduced in 2015) may be the best call.

Priced to include two people, the Ritz-Carlton and Rolls-Royce Coastside Experience starts at $4,100 per night. Also inclusive of couples, the Rolls-Royce at the Quail Package and Rolls-Royce at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Package start at $3,100 and $2,300 per night, respectively.