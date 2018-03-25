Bermuda’s Best Resort is About to Get Even Better

Bermuda’s most luxurious hotel is back—and isn’t fooling around. Set to reopen on April 1, the Rosewood Bermuda is poised to make a splash on the North Atlantic island, once again elevating the local standard of service and style.

The Rosewood first opened in 2009 with a contemporary, island-inspired look that was more akin to chic St. Barts or sexy Anguilla than quiet colonial Bermuda. But the vibe —we’ll call it classic British meets Montauk—worked, and the resort was a sensation.

Nearly a decade later, the Rosewood—which sits on Bermuda’s largest private pink-sand beach—is once again causing a stir thanks to the completion of a $25 million renovation. The 92 reimagined guestrooms and suites, transformed by the internationally-recognized firm Dawson Design Associates, combine crisp lines and contemporary furnishing—in a soft neutral color palate—with azure blue accents, including hand-selected fabrics that reflect the island’s stunning natural surroundings.

London-based designer Alexander Waterworth Interiors Ltd. has breathed new life into the renowned Beach Club, a favorite spot for casual al-fresco dining with dramatic ocean views. The new restaurant, Sur Mer, showcases fresh local seafood dishes inspired by the Provençal region of France—such as La Nôtre Bouillabaisse and Cod Meuniére—as well as classic bistro items like Cassoulet and Duck Confit. Perched on the edge of the sand are additional enhancements, including an upgraded bar, chic cabanas, and pool.

The clubhouse at the resort’s 18-hole, par-70 Tucker’s Point Golf Club also received a dramatic makeover by Alexander Waterworth Interiors Ltd. The most anticipated upgrade, however, is the revitalized Sense Spa, offering indulgent new treatments, a sprawling yoga and Tai Chi lawn, and a newly-equipped fitness center. Still, one long-time favorite remains: The spa’s serene reflecting pool, iconic pink-ruffle umbrellas and all, is, blissfully, the same as it ever was.