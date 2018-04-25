Rosewood Mayakoba’s New Taco Academy is an Indulgent Crash-Course in Everyone’s Favorite Mexican Dish

Though tacos are a causal favorite the world over, there is nothing quite like a trip south of the border to gain a serious appreciation for the kind of mouth-watering, gourmet tacos that put their grab-and-go Mexi-Cali cousins to shame. And while you’ll certainty eat your fair share of over-the-top tacos winding your way through the Baja Peninsula on an indulgent food tour of Cabo’s newly buzzy culinary scene, to really immerse yourself in the traditions of the taco, head over to Rosewood Mayakoba on the country’s Caribbean coast.

The breezy property’s new Taco Academy Series is an indulgent twist on the culinary experiences that the farm-to-table movement has sparked at so many luxury hotels and resorts. Instead of spending just an afternoon foraging for truffles or touring the kitchens with the chef, the Academy is a three-day crash course in the art of taco making. The resort’s head chef Juan Pablo Loza, alongside acclaimed visiting chefs (many of which are James Beard Award-winners) will train students in the foundations of preparing authentic tacos—from how to make fresh tortillas from scratch to the patient practices of slow roasting barbacoa and carnitas. Students will also tour Rosewood Mayakoba’s gardens to pick fresh ingredients that they will then use to make salsas and quick bites.

After each half-day lesson, guests will have free reign of the resort and Rivera Maya’s lush tropical landscapes. They can lounge off taco-induced fatigue by their villa’s private pool, scuba dive in the crystal-clear blue waters of nearby sacred Cenotes, or simply catch some rays on the property’s white-sand beach. The three-day weekend will then wrap up with one last course, where guests will celebrate their newfound knowledge alongside the chefs with a margarita. And, of course, indulge in a taco-fueled graduation fiesta.

The next edition of the Taco Academy will be held over Memorial Day weekend with chef Rick Bayless of Chicago’s Fontera Grill. The three-day series will also be hosted by renowned Latin-American chef Jose Garces over Labor Day weekend and by Chef Enrique Olvera of Mexico City’s acclaimed Pujol in November. To book or learn more about the taco-filled three days, call the resort at 984.875.8000 or email mayakoba@rosewoodhotels.com.