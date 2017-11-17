“Rough It” Like a Rockefeller at the Recently Renovated Point Resort

The Point has been a luxury escape from civilization since the 1930s, when William Avery Rockefeller decided to one-up the traditional log cabin and build a rustic mansion in New York’s Adirondacks. Now, nearly a century later, the Great Camp—which is today an intimate 11-room Relais & Châteaux property—is once again redefining what it means to rough it.

After a 4-month closure and a multimillion-dollar renovation, the beloved Point, which sits on 75 wooded acres on the edge of Saranac Lake, is open and ready for the holidays. New furnishings and modern amenities like walk-in showers and marble sinks are right at home against the timeless backdrop of stone fireplaces and four-poster wooden beds. And while each of the rooms offers a cozy, rugged charm with a relaxing color palette of deep greens and reds, the true highlight is the renovated Boathouse. The 950-square-foot suite has been weatherized and is available throughout the winter for the first time this season. Hovering over the lake, the accommodation offers incredible views and easy access to ice skating and ice fishing in winter.

Of course, every guest at the Point can live like a Rockefeller—even if only for a night or two—with the resort’s traditional twice-weekly black-tie dinner parties. The multi-course affairs are legendary, offering visitors a glimpse of the bygone Gilded Age era of this singular and storied Great Camp.