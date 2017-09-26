This Resort Will Let You Tick Scuba Diving Off Your Bucket List in Serious Style

Whether you are an experienced diver or planning your first undersea excursion, having the chance to explore the deep-blue depths with the legendary Jean-Michel Cousteau is bucket-list-worthy. Now, you can tick that item off your travel wish list by heading to the internationally acclaimed diver and environmental activist’s eponymous resort, where he will be hosting dives from December 22, 2017, through January 10, 2018.

Located on Fiji’s lush Vanua Levu island, the eco-luxe Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort has access to some of the best dive sites in the world, including the world-renowned Namena reef—which teems with some of the most diverse varieties of fish and coral found anywhere on the planet. Beginners can become certified to dive over the course of 3 days at the property’s Cousteau Dive Center, which draws on the pioneering experience of both Jean-Michel and his father, Jacques, (Jacques Cousteau invented and perfected modern scuba gear during World War II). Once guests have received adequate personalized instruction, they can suit up and head below the sparkling blue water with Cousteau himself, where they will get a rare chance to see the underwater world through his eyes.

After long days out on the water, guests can retire to one of the property’s 25 luxe bures—tranquil stand-alone accommodations in Fiji’s traditional thatched-roof style—or the sprawling presidential villa, which comes complete with its own private infinity pool, in case you could use a bit more swimming.