Inside the Seychelles’ New Six Senses Zil Payson Island Resort

There’s something of a Jurassic Park feel to Félicité, the Seychelles island that’s home to the new Six Senses Zil Pasyon. Jagged, giant granite boulders loom over the verdant, hilly island, and play a direct role in some of the activities available at the resort: To get to the pavilions of Six Senses’ trademark spa, you walk a rope bridge strung between boulders. Guests can also scale another boulder—the island’s highest point—for the perfect perch on which to watch the sunset with a bottle of Champagne.

The 30 villas, all with infinity-edge pools and sea views, are spacious—starting at 1,880-square feet—and designed with local stone, wood, and contemporary furniture swathed in fabrics bearing the same vibrant turquoise shade as the Indian Ocean outside. Each accommodation also comes with a butler—called a GEM, or Guest Experience Maker—who can arrange activities such as hiking the trails on the island’s 652 acres, cycling the nearby island of La Digue, or golfing on neighboring Praslin island.

Of course, most guests are content to stay right where they are, splitting their time between the spa and the sea. The former features the Six Senses Integrated Wellness Program, offering five “journeys” that use local and African treatments. The latter, is home to a wonderland of coral formations, a panoply of multicolored fish, and a trio of powdery beaches. A 5-minute boat ride to nearby Coco Island brings the additional experience of swimming with turtles.

At night, culinary creations take center stage, spotlighting both local cuisine and international specialties such as just-caught tuna wrapped around sugarcane stalks, octopus-and-soft-shell-crab curry, and grilled Wagyu beef. But the most satisfying meal comes early in the day, with a breakfast of coconut pancakes or scrambled eggs and crab, enjoyed on your private villa deck overlooking the sea. (sixsenses.com)