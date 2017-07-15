The 10 Most Luxurious New Beach Suites Around the World

VIEW SLIDESHOW

A luxurious beach house with all the bells and whistles—infinity-edge pools, private spas, even home theaters—is the ultimate vacation fantasy. And this summer, there are more options than ever, with a host of new tropical villas, suites, bungalows, and retreats popping up in our favorite luxury resorts around the world. Whether you’re headed to Antigua or Santorini, the Maldives or Bora Bora, these 10 new beach suites are perfect for your next holiday getaway.