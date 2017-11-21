10 Snowy Resorts Where a White Christmas Is Guaranteed

If Bing Crosby crooning “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas” is your idea of holiday perfection, it’s time to find the winter wonderland you’ve been pining after. Of course, snow can be capricious, but a few resorts and hotels around the world can practically guarantee piles of the white stuff on Christmas morning. From Prague to Vermont, these 10 winter destinations—and the luxury resorts that call them home—offer a surefire way to that Bing Crosby bliss.