9 Mile-High Resorts for an Elevated Getaway
The Mile-High Club has nothing on these soaring escapes.
Since the first days of commercial flying, frisky travelers have been attempting the forbidden mission of joining the Mile-High Club. But why bother with a tiny airplane lavatory when you can stay in the lap of luxury a mile or more into the sky? From the mountaintops of Aspen and Tibet to high-altitude hot spots in Kenya and Peru, these are the (literally) breathtaking retreats that are sure to take your next vacation to new heights.