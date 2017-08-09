Dive In: Bali’s 10 Most Beautiful Swimming Pools

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Bali is world-famous for its emerald rice paddies, volcanic mountains, long stretches of sun-drenched beaches—and the stunning swimming pools that overlook all of it. The Indonesian island, known as the Island of the Gods, is legendary for its many spectacular bodies of water, from oceanfront infinity-edge pools overlooking volcanic black sand to private plunge pools perched high above the lush Balinese jungle. Here are 10 divine ways to soak in this little piece of heaven on earth.