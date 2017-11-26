Come Down from the Art Basel High at Some of Miami’s Best Resorts

Miami is already known for its electric parties and red carpets. Combine that with Art Basel Miami—one of the most anticipated and buzzed-about annual art shows in the world—and Florida’s already glamorous international city escalates into a dizzying extravaganza. After spending the show’s 4 days (the festivities kick off on December 7) hitting all of this year’s can’t-miss sights and soirees, seek refuge in the following local resorts. Chosen for their privacy and best-of-the-best accommodations, they are the perfect way to recover from long nights and come down from a buyer’s high.