This Resort Is Turning Sicily’s Sleepy Val di Noto into Italy’s Next Hot Spot
Dimora delle Balze has risen from the rubble of an ancient Sicilian masseria.
Forget Puglia. Italy’s best-kept secret is the southeastern corner of Sicily known as Val di Noto. Rather new to tourism, it’s still unspoiled, with a wealth of early-Roman ruins, baroque monuments, and white beaches spread across a serene countryside. And now, with the arrival of Dimora delle Balze, the region has a new benchmark for hospitality.
Located in the countryside between Noto and Palazzolo Acreide, the long-abandoned 19th-century masseria (traditionally, a sort of farmhouse or lodging found within a larger estate) has been given new life thanks to fashion and design entrepreneur Pinon Lops, who purchased the property in 2009. Eight years later, the estate is at last a masterpiece complete.