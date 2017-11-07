First Look: A Tour of Ireland’s Magically Remade Adare Manor

Nineteenth-century grandeur meets contemporary luxury at Adare Manor, a sumptuous Neo-Gothic manor hotel and golf resort that reopens this month in the lush rolling hills of County Limerick, Ireland. Extensive renovations and restorations, led by the acclaimed architecture firm ReardonSmith have transformed the property with a new 42-bedroom wing, dazzling ballroom, golf course by famed designer Tom Fazio, and decadent Le Mer Spa. The property’s 842 acres have also been enhanced with manicured trails and walled gardens, offering opportunities for falconry, archery, clay pigeon shooting and fishing along River Maigue. Here, we take a tour of the legendary Adare Manor.