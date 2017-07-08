Magical Makeover: Before and After at andBeyond Phinda Rock Lodge

This 20-year-old South African safari lodge proves you can improve on perfection.

By on July 8, 2017
AndBeyond Phinda Rock Lodge renovation before and after South Africa

Sometimes you can improve on perfection. Twenty years after opening in the heart of South Africa’s Zululand, andBeyond Phinda Rock Lodge has reinvented itself. The six-room retreat, set on roughly 70,500 acres of protected game reserve, unveiled in June a most spectacular renovation, overhauling its cliff-top suites and public areas from top to bottom and end to end. Here, we take a look at the camp’s transformation, one fabulous space at a time.

