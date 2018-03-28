Magical Makeover: Before and After at Botswana’s Iconic Mombo Camps

More than 30 years after first unzipping their canvas doors, Wilderness Safaris’ luxurious flagship camps, Mombo and Little Mombo, have unveiled a new look. The iconic Botswana retreats—which have long been a favorite gateway to the country’s wildlife-rich Okavango Delta—have been reimagined by a team of South African designers, including Nick Plewman Architects and Associates and Caline Williams-Wynn from Artichoke Design. Here, we take a look at the twin camps’ transformation, one fabulous new space at a time.