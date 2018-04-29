Magical Makeover: Before and After at South Africa’s andBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge

AndBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge has been the jewel of South Africa’s 70,560-acre Phinda Private Game Reserve since it first opened on a pristine stretch of vlie (wetland) in 1996. But this year, the beloved camp—a longtime favorite base for viewing African bush elephants, leopards, and lions, among other wildlife—is bringing something new to the KwaZulu-Natal province, with an opulent renovation of its lodge and suites. Gone are the canvas tents and traditional thatch roofs, and in their place is an entirely new approach to the safari lodge, blending glamour and game in the most extraordinary way—and proving this jewel of South Africa is as bright as ever. Renovations won’t be complete until June, but for now, you can visit the stunning lodge with our room-by-room tour.