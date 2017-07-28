Magical Makeover: Before and After at the Newly Renovated Gleneagles Hotel

VIEW SLIDESHOW

After nearly two years of meticulous work, Scotland’s legendary Gleneagles Hotel has at last put the finishing touches on a multimillion-dollar renovation. The 93-year-old sporting estate set on 850 lush acres in the heart of the Perthshire countryside unveiled its new look this month, revealing a pristine preservation that polished the property’s roaring twenties heritage and architecture, and adding stylish new accommodations, dining, and guest experiences that bring this iconic golf resort into the 21st century. Here, we take a look at the estate’s transformation, one fabulous space at a time.