New Zealand’s Villa Boom

The Land of the Long White Cloud is having a veritable villa boom these days. It’s no surprise, really; anyone who has seen a Lord of the Rings trailer knows that New Zealand is one of the world’s most beautiful destinations—and the country’s collection of super-lodges and luxury villas does plenty to perpetuate that magical reputation. Across the two islands that comprise this Pacific nation is a bounty of new accommodations perfect for privacy seekers and multigenerational travelers with a penchant for the great outdoors. From the North Island’s hidden paradise on Kauri Cove to the South Island’s breathtaking Piwakawaka Point claiming more than 300 private acres, these are the Kiwi escapes to book right now.