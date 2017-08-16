Meet Sri Lanka’s Next Generation of Luxury Resorts

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Flush with picturesque stretches of beach, pristine natural reserves, and stunning tea plantations, Sri Lanka is the stuff wanderlust was made of. And lately, the teardrop-shaped isle off the southern tip of India has upped the ante with new retreats that are bringing a fresh take on the traditional holiday. From an eclectic beach hotel to a jungle safari lodge, these five new hotels are the island’s most luxurious newcomers.