Starry Nights: 10 of the World’s Most Amazing Star Beds

There’s something magical about stargazing, especially in a faraway land where the flickering sky above looks so different than the one you know back home. But while the most intrepid of adventurers may opt to camp out under the stars in a sleeping bag and tent, we much prefer the out-in-the-open luxury of star beds. From a middle-of-nowhere platform in the African savanna to a Maldivian villa with a retractable roof, these are the best ways time to fall asleep under the twinkling night sky in true comfort.