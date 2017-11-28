Thrilling Adventure: 6 Resorts Where You Can Swim with Sharks

Sharks were once one of the most vilified and misunderstood creatures—man-eating monsters that were reasons for nightmares and staying out of the water. But tides are starting to turn for the threatened predator. (According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, people are responsible for the death of 11,400 sharks every hour, every day.) Now, instead of fleeing at the sight of fins breaking the surface, intrepid travelers around the world are grabbing wet suits and jumping in—with or without cages. For those who crave to do so in comfort and style, the following high-end resorts are among the few that offer access to world-class shark diving—all boasting safe, top-of-the-line divemasters and instructors alongside plush accommodations, even in the most remote areas.