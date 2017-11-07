Sneak Peek: Bill Bensley’s New Cambodian Wonderland

Bill Bensley believes in escaping reality through the beauty of Mother Nature. For evidence of the Bangkok-based architect’s environmentally-minded ethos, look no further than his magical projects throughout Asia, from Thailand’s Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai to the St. Regis, Bali. Now, the master of fantasia is bringing his credo to Cambodia with a collection of 10 over-the-top villas called Shinta Mani Angkor.

Part of his newly branded Bensley Collection, the retreats will open in January with private tropical gardens that make for quiet havens in bustling Siem Reap. Each art-deco-inspired villa will feature a two-story open layout that literally brings the outdoors in with a floor-to-ceiling glass bathroom that allow the serenity of the garden to flow inside. A chic outdoor bathtub also invites guests to travel in the manner Bensley prefers: fully immersed in nature while still indulging in the finer things life has to offer. Each villa will also include a rooftop living room, indoor lap pool, and a curated collection of artworks that celebrate Khmer civilization, including large-scale carved murals depicting the flowing robe of Jayavarman VII, the Khmer king who ruled from 1181 to 1218.

Shinta Mani Angkor comes with plenty of perks as well, from fast-track immigration services and private airport transfers to butlers who can arrange special experiences like rooftop sky beds for peaceful overnights under the stars.