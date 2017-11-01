// RR One

Sneak Peek: Inside Miami’s New $20,000-Per-Night Penthouse

Acqualina Resort & Spa unveils a suite to top them all.

By on November 1, 2017
Miami hotel penthouse with art
Lavish Sunny Isles Beach is one of Miami’s glitziest neighborhoods, offering white sandy beaches, world-renowned restaurants, and breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. So it’s no wonder a frenzy of modern residential towers and opulent hotel accommodations have been redefining its skyline. Leading the way is Acqualina Resort & Spa, with its sold-out Mansions at Acqualina, its Karl Lagerfeld–designed Estates at Acqualina, and, launched today, its brand new 7,725-square-foot hotel Penthouse 46.

Located on the 46th floor of Acqualina’s 51-story resort tower, the penthouse is built around its 360-degree ocean and Intercoastal views, and the décor throughout effortlessly channels the tranquility of the sea below. A spacious oceanfront terrace outfitted with plush lounge furniture, a saltwater swimming pool, a living wall, a TV, a summer kitchen, and a dining table that seats eight invites guests to spend just as much (if not, more) time outside.

The views follow guests inside, too, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a simple color palette of neutrals and dark grays that allows the Atlantic vistas to take center stage. Interiors, meanwhile, are undeniably Miami, with playful touches in every room. The 10-person wooden dining table sits atop a coral pony-hair rug, the bar features a striking agate countertop backlit with LED bulbs, and the extravagant entrance (which sprawls off a private foyer) sparkles with a a silver-leaf ceiling.

The price, of course, is what makes Penthouse 46 Miami’s most talked-about new accommodation. Starting at $20,000 per night, the five-bedroom suite includes a poolside cabana guest house—so everyone at Acqualina know exactly who the VIPest of the hotel’s VIPs is.

