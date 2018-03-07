Sneak Peek: Swim, Surf, and Spa at the New Six Senses Fiji

With spring swiftly approaching (and winter weather stubbornly hanging around), the call of tropical waters and sun-soaked days spent lounging on secluded beaches can become unbearable. Luckily, there is a new crop of island retreats opening this season in time to book your next getaway—including the highly anticipated Six Senses Fiji, which is set to debut on April 14 on Malolo Island in the idyllic South Pacific.

Located on 120 acres lush with native Baka trees and swaying palms, the property is the newest resort from the hotel group, providing summer fanatics and snowbirds alike with the brand’s signature mix of adventure, fine dining, and luxe private villas. Just 24 pool villas (the smallest of which is a palatial 1,200 square feet) are perched on the sandy shoreline and tucked against jungle gardens—each boasting teak interiors, local handcrafted carvings, and king-sized beds with plush white linens set beneath wood-beamed pitched ceilings.

The peaceful retreats also come complete with private soaking tubs and rock-walled outdoor showers for a tranquil respite from the beaches outside. For the ultimate oasis, settle into the Beachfront Pool Villa, which, as the name suggests, features a pool clad surrounded by sun loungers and daybeds just steps away from the glittering ocean. For those seeking a long-term stay or an annual winter getaway at the Fijian oasis, the 60 luxury residences at Six Senses (slated to debut this month ahead of the resort) offer two- to five-bedroom accommodations with outdoor barbecues, sundecks, fully equipped kitchens, and private plunge pools.

The renowned on-site spa focuses on each guest’s health and well-being, providing customized programs with mindfulness training, specially tailored menus for nutritional needs, and, of course, an extensive menu of restorative spa treatments. To further fuel themselves for days out on the water, guests can sample a variety of foodie indulgences, including farm-fresh vegetables grown on-site, seasonal fruit, and organic ingredients at the resort’s restaurants, cafés, or local pizzeria. Come sundown, they can sip away the evening at the Tovolea Bar and Lounge, where cocktails flow endlessly and visions of turquoise waters and violet skies abound.

Fiji’s endless landscape of crystal blue waters may tempt travelers to take a surfing lesson from the high-end outfitters at Tropicsurf, while more experienced shredders can hit the world-class waves at Cloudbreak, which is just a quick boat ride away. Outdoor enthusiasts can scale the island’s highest peaks, practice their sun salutations on the yoga pavilion, or head back to the water for sailing, snorkeling, and sunset catamaran excursions along the Malolo Barrier Reef.

While providing guests with an unparalleled experience is the resort’s top priority, the property also aims to protect the unequivocal beauty of the island for generations of visitors to come by taking environmental measures to reduce their carbon footprint. These efforts include a rainwater collection system, a reverse osmosis water plant and refinery, and solar installations using Tesla battery packs. The resort also keeps product packaging to a minimum by avoiding single-use plastic bottles, ensuring the vibrant reef that surrounds the island remains as untouched as possible.