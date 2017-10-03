Sneak Peek: The Stylish Itz’ana Resort & Residences Brings a Serious Dose of Luxury to Placencia

Placencia, with its shimmering blue waters, untouched white-sand beaches, and crowd-free Mayan ruins, is quickly becoming a travel hot spot—and for good reason. Further cementing the Belizean beach town’s place as an up-and-coming luxury travel destination is the new Itz’ana Resort & Residences—a chic boutique property spanning the width of the sliver-like peninsula slated to open in December.

With 50 breezily outfitted suites, the resort strikes just the right balance between far-flung seclusion and full-blown resort amenities. When on the property, guests are free to lounge on the resort’s private stretch of beach, take a dip in the negative-edge pool, or toast to a well-deserved getaway at the Rum Room, a jewel-box-sized bar cleverly hidden behind an armoire housing one of the biggest rum collections in Central America.

Guests looking for a little bit more space can settle into one of the resort’s two- to five-bedroom rental villas—many of which are perched over the water of the turquoise lagoon, allowing for easy-in, easy-out access via the property’s 18-slip marina. Each comes complete with its own private plunge pool and spacious kitchen—and in case guests fall hard for the laid-back Belizean way of life, they’re available for purchase.

When not unwinding with a cocktail, guests have easy access to some of Belize’s top hits: The Belize Barrier Reef and otherworldly Great Blue Hole are just 40 minutes away, the only jaguar reserve in the world is just under an hour away, and the trinket-stocked boutiques and vibrant restaurants of downtown Placencia are an easy 15-minute drive away.