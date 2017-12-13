// RR One

Spend the Night in This Incredible Treehouse Suite

This treehouse is your childhood dream come true.

By on December 13, 2017
Treehouse hotel suite
  View Gallery — 4   Photos

Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men would surely have abandoned their outlaw ways if they came upon the Yews, the newest luxury treehouse suite that just debuted at Chewton Glen. A member of Relais & Châteaux, the five-star country-house hotel is nestled on the edge of the ancient New Forest National Park in Hampshire, UK. The largest and most secluded of 12 treehouse suites on the property, this contemporary aerie—suspended 35 feet above the ground—offers tranquil views of the forest canopy and the utmost comfort and privacy.

The expansive communal living area, designed in warm and natural tones to reflect the surrounding environment, boasts a grand curved sofa, flat-screen TV and entertainment center, kitchen (used when booking a private chef experience), wood-burning stove, and heated floors for year-round enjoyment. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open onto a wrap-around terrace with comfy seating areas, daybeds for lounging, and two hot tubs.

Two spacious double bedrooms on the ground floor feature indulgent marbled bathrooms while, upstairs, two loft bedrooms provide twin beds and pull-out children’s beds, and a third marble bathroom, for families of as many as 12.

In the morning, there’s no need for a do-not-disturb sign as breakfast arrives via a hamper that is discretely tucked into a concealed hatch. Appointments for in-house body treatments, yoga, meditation, and personal-training sessions can be made with trainers and therapists from the hotel’s spa. Hotel amenities also include a nine-hole par-three golf course, croquet lawn, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, Tatler Award–winning restaurant, and a new cooking school.

 

 

