Check in to St. Lucia’s New Over-the-Top Beach Retreats

St. Lucia has always been different. The Lesser Antilles island is a Caribbean outlier—and not only for its location all the way on the eastern fringes of the sea. The cuisine—long a Caribbean low point—is spectacular, owing largely to the local farmlands and plentiful cocoa plantations. And the landscapes are even more spectacular, marked by verdant jungles, natural sulfur springs, and the iconic twin Pitons. But best of all is the ability to escape the well-beaten tourist track on this tear-drop-shaped isle: The mountainous landscapes make travel from Castries—the northern capital city where massive cruise ships dock on a near-daily basis—make it nearly impossible for the crowds to reach the quaint and quiet southern region.

It is there, tucked on a crescent-shaped stretch of beach between the two Pitons, that Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort has further elevated the St. Lucia scene with breezy villas and cottages dressed in all white, and culinary and spa programs that let the local bounty shine. And now, with the opening of its new Beachfront Collection Residences, the resort (which first opened in 2013) can claim the island’s most expansive—and expensive—accommodations, too.

Designed by the British architecture firm Michaelis Boyd Associates, the new residences—which are priced from $5,000 per night—are a far cry from the classic colonial-style accommodations on the rest of the property. Rather, a sleek and modern aesthetic reigns, with floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto Zen reflection pools, timber walkways, large terraces with infinity-edge pools, and a golden beach adjacent to the resort’s main beachfront.

Interiors are a breath of fresh air with contemporary, architectural furnishings that are light and bright—but not so modern that they feel uncomfortable. Double-height windows in the living rooms allow for top-to-bottom views of the magnificent Pitons just outside, while the bedrooms (of which each house has two, three, or four) offer serenity and privacy with outdoor bathrooms surrounded by tropical gardens. The residences also feature chef’s kitchens (with the option to enlist Sugar Beach’s stellar culinary team for in-room gourmet meals) and outdoor dining areas that are perfectly positioned to watch St. Lucia’s famous Piton sunsets with a cocktail in hand.