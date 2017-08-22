Sneak Peek: St. Regis Debuts its First-Ever Equestrian-Inspired Resort

Aside from its towering, futuristic skyscrapers and reputation as a business hotbed, much of the appeal of Dubai comes from its eccentric mix of Eastern and Western culture. It is fitting then that St. Regis chose the United Arab Emirates city, with its penchant for European supercars and couture fashion, as the location for the St. Regis Dubai, Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club—the luxury hotelier’s first equestrian-centered resort.

When it welcomes its first set of guests in October, the resort will be a serene reprieve from the nonstop city outside. Designed around four lush polo fields at the heart of Dubailand—a sprawling entertainment and shopping area in development—nearly every one of the property’s 151 rooms, suites, and villas feature sweeping green views from floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies. The décor of each opulent accommodation is also centered around the glitz and glamour of the game, mixing Art Deco–inspired furnishings with rugged equestrian accents throughout.

When not out exploring the ultra-modern city, guests can head to the resort’s stables to connect with St. Regis’s long history of endorsing polo matches and teams; Jacob Astor IV, who founded the original St. Regis in New York in 1904, was an avid follower of the sport. At the Polo Academy, an expert team of instructors will lead polo practice and riding lessons for guests of all skill levels, allowing them to experience the resort’s pristine fields up close.

After long days spent riding or exploring the city, guests can unwind with high tea at the Equestrian Lounge or grab something a bit stiffer at the St. Regis Polo Bar. The luxe Iridium Spa provides further chance to recharge, offering treatments like the Riders Relief Massage and the Equestrian Journey, designed to relax sore muscles and get guests back in the saddle.