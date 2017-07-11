Sneak Peek: Switzerland’s Historic Bürgenstock Resort Rises Again

Bürgenstock, the mountain located in the middle of Lake Lucerne in Switzerland, has been home to a resort since 1873 and has hosted stars like Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren. Now, the brand new Bürgenstock Resort, perched 2,800 feet above Lake Lucerne, is set to open this summer and fall with 30 buildings (many of which are historic) including four hotels, residence suites, 12 restaurants and bars, and the Bürgenstock Alpine Spa, spread across 148 acres.

Following nine years of planning and construction, the five-star Bürgenstock Hotel, four-star Palace Hotel focused on meetings and conferences, the 68 Residence Suites including 10 villas, and 10 of the 12 restaurants will open on August 28, 2017. The five-star Waldhotel, a health and wellness focused resort with the Alpine Spa will open this fall. The renovated 12-room historic Taverne 1879 and its restaurant serving traditional Swiss food, a 9-hole golf course, 43 miles of hiking, and the Hammetschwand Lift, which takes people 498 feet up the mountain in less than a minute, are already open.

The core of the resort is the modern Bürgenstock Hotel, part of the Leading Hotels of the World, which will have 102 rooms and suites, a restaurant, lobby bar, wine cellar, cigar lounge, and conference facilities. Guests will arrive directly to the hotel via the legendary Bürgenstock Railway, which has been newly restored. The neutral palette-rooms feature rough-hewn wood and stone from Bürgenberg itself with spectacular lake and mountain views.

Wellness will also be a highlight at both the Waldhotel and the Alpine Spa. The latter, designed by the acclaimed Italian architect Matteo Thun, will feature 160 rooms; a healthy-cuisine restaurant, and a 45,200-square-foot medical spa offering physical therapy, weight management, wellness programs, and medical services. The latter adds another 107,000 square feet of wellness offerings with three pools (including a heated outdoor infinity-edge pool), 15 treatment rooms, three private spa rooms, a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga studio, and wet areas with a hammam, saunas, whirlpools, and a Kneipp bath.