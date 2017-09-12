Unwind in High Style at the Luxe Mantra Samui Resort

Sleek and modern, the recently renovated Mantra Samui is a beacon on the shores of Thailand’s ever-popular Koh Samui island. Mixing traditional Thai architecture and design elements with striking contemporary terraces, sleek infinity pools, and graphic art, the resort makes the most of its hillside perch—emphasizing its breathtaking ocean and jungle views at every opportunity.

In addition to debuting some of the biggest guestrooms on Samui island (the smallest of which is nearly 550 square feet), the stylish property also unveiled an all-new spa when it reopened in April. Though it features just four treatment rooms, the modern, jungle-inspired Jai Spa is at the heart of the resort’s new philosophy, which encourages guests to fully unplug and unwind from their daily lives by immersing themselves in the lush environment and sun-soaked beaches that surround the property.

To showcase this wellness-centered approach to travel, the resort is launching the indulgent Mantra for Mantra three-night package for two (from about $600 per night). Guests will kick off their stay at Mantra Samui Resort with a consultation with the spa manager, who will then create a plan to address their wellness goals. Guests will then receive two personalized spa treatments a day—many of which make use of products that are created in-house and use natural ingredients harvested from the property’s gardens (which happens to be one of the industry’s biggest new trends). Treatments like the signature Yaa Jai massage combine local ingredients like coconut milk and poultices with traditional Ayurvedic practices for deep tension-releasing massages that leave both the mind and body feeling refreshed.

When not at the spa, guests can catch up on even more R&R at the resort’s stunning infinity pool, where they can take in panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand while sipping on a cocktail at the swim-up bar. For something a bit more active, guests can take private yoga classes on the property or venture out to visit one of the island’s many exquisite Buddhist temples or Ang Thong National Marine Park, which boasts some of the best snorkeling in the world.