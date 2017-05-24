The Tropical Resort That Is the Caribbean’s Best-Kept Secret

Whale watchers sailing along the sheltered bays of northwestern Dominica often pass just within earshot of Secret Bay (secretbay​.dm)—but they never know it. More than a name, the eco-luxury resort is a hidden oasis on the West Indies isle, its eight villas and bungalows (two of which debuted last October) burrowed within a rain-forest-covered promontory. This isn’t a resort in the typical sense: There are no restaurants, swimming pools, or other communal spaces, save for a perfect slice of white-sand beach. Rather, guests are secluded in their retreats, lounging by their private pools on Guyanese timber decks and summoning the services of Secret Bay’s chefs, yogis, and massage therapists whenever desired. This year, the resort begins work on an ambitious addition, creating 42 new villa residences tucked within a neighboring valley and ridge. (The units are currently on the market, priced from $850,000 to $3.2 million.) There will also be a restaurant and a small spa, but with more than 40 acres of forested land earmarked for the entire project, all is sure to remain blissfully hidden from even the most prying eyes.