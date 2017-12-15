The Amazing New Way to See One of the World’s Largest Waterfalls

Niagara Falls seems a mere drizzle compared with Iguazú Falls, the enormous waterfall that stretches a staggering 1.7 miles along the border of Brazil and Argentina. And now, there’s a new lodge just minutes from the immense cascades for adventurers to call home.

Located on the banks of the Iguazú River, Awasi Iguazú—a luxurious eco-resort on the Argentine side of the falls that will open in February—is a hidden paradise set among the Atlantic Forest’s tropical flora. Set high above the red-earth forest floor on stilts for minimal environmental impac, the new Awasi is home to just 14 villas, each secreted away among the canopy of flowering cassia and tibouchina trees.

Each villa features a private living room, an indoor and outdoor shower, and an outdoor deck with sun loungers and a personal plunge pool. The property also includes one master villa, which is large enough to accommodate two couples or families. Interior design is reflective of traditional textiles and baskets woven by the indigenous Guarani people, who still inhabit the region today. Positioned for utmost privacy, the villas are connected to the property’s main lodge by stone walkways, featuring the same architectural stonework as the nearby ruins of the Jesuit Missionary settlements. The lodge also houses the property’s restaurant, helmed by Argentine chef Rafael Ceraso, who crafts a menu attuned to the area’s bountiful ingredients.

The Chilean-based Awasi—whose other adventure lodges are located in Patagonia and San Pedro de Atacama—is the only lodge company in South America to operate on a private-guide system, creating truly unmatched access to some of the world’s most biodiverse landscapes. Allowing guests to explore at their own pace, Awasi Iguazú’s exclusive experiences include exploring the Atlantic Rainforest’s hidden waterfalls, kayaking through the jungle’s myriad waterways, sunrise and sunset picnics at the base of Iguazú Falls, and visits with local Guarani people to learn the tribes’ sacred relationship with the rainforest’s endemic wildlife: tapirs, capuchin monkeys, pumas, and more than 400 species of birds.